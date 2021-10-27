iCoreConnect Announces Platform Expansion by the Michigan Dental Association

WINDERMERE, FL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, today announced the expansion of its endorsed products by the Michigan Dental Association (MDA).

MDA added five new product endorsements, bringing the total number of endorsed iCoreConnect products to seven. The expansion includes: iCoreVerify automatic insurance verification, iCoreHuddle practice revenue dashboard, iCoreCloud automatic HIPAA-compliant cloud back up, iCoreIT Managed Services, iCoreDental cloud-based practice management software.

The relationship between iCoreConnect and the Michigan Dental Association dates to 2018, when the MDA initially endorsed iCoreConnect’s HIPAA-compliant encrypted email solution, iCoreExchange. In 2020, Michigan added iCoreRx, electronic prescribing software. “The platform expansion comes on the heels of record iCoreRx sales in Michigan,” stated iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “More than 4,500 practicing MDA member dentists are now able to access our business platform designed to speed up workflow and increase practice profitability.” iCoreConnect currently provides MDA member discounts on its standard pricing, ranging from 22% to 41%.

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions is cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers. “Over the last couple of years, we have watched iCoreConnect enhance its product line with software solutions created with the input of dentists,” commented Cindy Hoogasian, director of MDA Services and Marketing. “With so many of our members already engaged with iCoreConnect, and with the comprehensive platform of products iCoreConnect provides, it was smart to expand our endorsement to include all of the company’s dental-related products.”

