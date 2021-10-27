PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Video Series for Psychedelics Industry

Psychedelic Spotlight’s “Spotlight in Focus” Offers a Uniquely Fresh Take on Story Telling for Growing Psychedelics Space

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) ("Global" "PSYC" or the "Company"), a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics is pleased to announce the debut of its newest video series, "Spotlight in Focus," which the Company contends is the first-of-its-kind for the industry in its presentation and ability to take a deep and informative dive into some of the many highly-relevant subject matters that are helping to shape the new and emerging community of medicinal psychedelics.

Produced and directed by Psychedelic Spotlight's own, Matthew Dunehoo, and hosted by the talented Autumn Tribitt, episode 1 of "Spotlight in Focus" features exclusive interviews with Kate Kincaid, LPC of Tucson Counseling Associates and renowned plant medicine guide, Lane Carlson. The episode is also highlighted by in-studio visits from Dr. Tyler Kjorvestad, MD, Editor in Chief for The Journal of Psychedelic Psychiatry, and healing arts practitioner, Samantha Levi who is also the founder of Phare, a one-of-kind healing arts studio in Kansas City, MO that also serves as the on-site studio and filming location for "Spotlight in Focus."

"As PSYC continues to establish Psychedelic Spotlight as the most recognized and respected media source for the medicinal psychedelics industry, we have to be willing to be bold and innovative with the production and presentation of our content," said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. "This new and emerging industry of ours is so incredibly diverse that I believe much of what is covered by the mainstream media is only a representation of the very top of a surface of what I think is an incredibly fascinating and multifaceted industry. "Spotlight in Focus" is meant to take viewers on a journey beneath that surface and serve as a platform capable of telling some of the most relevant and intriguing stories within our growing community, and in a manner that helps to validate the potential we believe exists with medicinal psychedelics. And as society continues to slowly regain a sense of normalcy, I am excited to expand on our ability to feature more in-studio and on-location interview segments that will help solidify "Spotlight in Focus" as the gold star video series for the medicinal psychedelics industry."

"Our mission is to create a trustworthy forum for empowering the public with the knowledge they can use in their pursuit of wellness, with a reverence for all preceding pioneers and practitioners, and an eye on a sustainably equitable future," said Psychedelic Spotlight Video Producer and Director, Matthew Dunehoo. "The program will emphasize the de-stigmatization of psychedelic practices, substances, and plant medicines and actively seek to provide answers for questions solicited from our audience. We are incredibly grateful to welcome back the talented Ms. Autumn Tribitt as our host. We are also thankful for the wonderful Ms. Samantha Levi for welcoming us into her magnificent healing arts studio, Phare.”

Use this LINK to view episode 1 of “Spotlight in Focus”.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

OTCPINK: PSYC