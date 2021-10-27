Leading New York Medical System Selects Bridgeline Software to Support Nationally Renowned Children’s Hospital

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their software has been selected by one of the largest children’s hospitals in New York City.



The nationally renowned children’s hospital will leverage Bridgeline’s technology to support their website content on a breadth of specialties and programs, a robust health library, physician finder, clinical trials database, and much more.

The CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn says, "We are proud to support the needs of such a crucial institute in the New York Community. I look forward to enhancing the user experience for the many patients, researchers, and medical professionals of the city through our newly expanded partnership with this hospital.”

Bridgeline’s portfolio of software solutions has been selected by several top healthcare brands for their ability to support the many intricate and unique requirements of the medical industry. Along with the recent acquisitions of Hawksearch and WooRank, Bridgeline’s expansive line of products has a record of success in supporting growth for SEO, site search, customizations to ease the patient journey, and improve the telehealth experience.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

