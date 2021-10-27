SmartDesk launches new SmartDesk Connect D with greater compatibility including new Apple M1 chip laptops

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - SmartDesk, a Cemtrex brand (NASDAQ: CETX), announced today the launch of the SmartDesk Connect D, a new version that extends compatibility to more devices including most mid- to high-end laptops, Apple® M1 products and select Microsoft Surface® devices. The SmartDesk Connect is a laptop-powered workstation with three UHD 4K monitors, sit-stand functionality, speakers, and more high-tech essentials built-in.



The SmartDesk Connect D now allows additional compatibility for laptops constrained by lack of full Thunderbolt® support. Using an integrated DisplayLink® powered dock, the desk enables users to connect using more widely available standard USB-C ports for complete functionality. If users’ laptops boast full Thunderbolt® compatibility, the existing rebranded SmartDesk Connect E remains a powerful choice for boosting laptop performance via an integrated eGPU (external graphics card). Compatibility with both options can be verified on smartdesk.com, allowing for easy selection. The SmartDesk Connect D will now be available for online purchase with both options priced at $2,299.

The SmartDesk Connect product line is designed for high-performing individuals who demand nothing but the best tools for their jobs. It is the only laptop powered workstation that seamlessly integrates the following:

Broad laptop compatibility through two different options: SmartDesk Connect D or SmartDesk Connect E

Three 24-inch 4K UHD display monitors

Two integrated front-facing stereo speakers

10W wireless fast charging for mobile devices

Automated sit-stand desk with dual motor leg system

Sleek matte black styling with minimal visible cables

Suite of fully certified peripheral devices for full functionality out of the box

Compatibility with home or commercial offices

SmartDesk’s General Manager, Alex Malcoci, commented, “For today’s modern worker, it’s essential to be able to work in multiple locations and have the capability to quickly transition to a highly focused workflow when at their home base. Spending time tuning multiple workspaces to match their workflow wastes time and can be tedious and expensive. The SmartDesk Connect is designed for this type of person, providing the ideal mix of the portability and flexibility of a laptop with the multi-monitor, immersive setup of a desktop, all in a consistent and reliable experience.”

Cemtrex CEO & Chairman, Saagar Govil, added, “This new version of our fully integrated, intelligent workstation unlocks a key market for us. Many Mac and Microsoft Surface users have wanted to use the SmartDesk Connect but were previously unable to connect their devices. We are pleased to deliver a solution that now works for those customers.”

The SmartDesk Connect pricing and accessories are available on smartdesk.com . The SmartDesk Connect is currently available in the 48 contiguous US States and orders for the new SmartDesk Connect D can now be placed by visiting smartdesk.com .

About SmartDesk

SmartDesk was born from the desire for the perfect workstation. Frustrated by a lack of creative options available on the market, Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman Saagar Govil set on a path of developing a smart workstation, with the 2018 introduction of the first SmartDesk, an all-in-one workstation with built-in PC. Today, the first SmartDesk is succeeded by the SmartDesk Connect, which is designed to be connected and powered through a user's laptop.

SmartDesk designs and crafts all-in-one workstations that combine the best of office furniture and technology to create an environment that works for both home and office. SmartDesk combines ergonomic design, innovative engineering, lasting materials, and thoughtful features into every product made to provide the smartest workstation for the modern professional and workplace. SmartDesk is a division of Cemtrex, Inc.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security and surveillance systems.

For more information on SmartDesk products and services, visit smartdesk.com.

For more information on Cemtrex products and services, visit cemtrex.com .

Microsoft, Microsoft Surface, and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

Apple, Mac and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

DisplayLink® is the registered trademark of DisplayLink Corp. in the EU, the US, and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



