ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 26 October 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1106.7p

- including income, 1110.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1095.1p

- including income, 1099.2p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes