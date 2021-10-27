Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size CAGR to Show 8.34% Growth, Revenue to Reach USD 3,980 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Premium Bottled Water Market By Type (Flavored and Unflavored) and By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global premium bottled water market in 2019 was approximately USD 2,271 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,980 Million by 2026.”

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: Overview

Premium bottled water is called premium water. The consciousness of the health benefits in most countries of high-quality bottled water with added minerals and a decline in tap water quality is expected to raise the global demand for premium bottled water. Consumers are drinking more and more flavored water as a practical drink for hydration. The demand and use of quality bottled water are growing significantly because of factors such as economic growth in developing countries, increased disposable incomes, and changing people's lifestyles. Comfort and increased consumer spending on balanced drinks often contribute to the need for quality bottled water. The best water source is bottled water since it can easily be transported in a wide range of convenient plots. Such water bottles are practical and appropriate for use. In addition, supermarkets and department shops can be easily found to promote the growth of the water bottling market.

The premium bottled water market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire premium bottled water market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Industry Major Market Players

Danone

Pepsico

Nestle

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd.

Nestlé Waters

The Coca Cola Company

Natural Waters of Viti Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Mountain Valley Spring Company

Dasani and Icelandic Glacial Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of the Premium Bottled Water Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Premium Bottled Water Market?

Who are the top market players in Premium Bottled Water Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Premium Bottled Water Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of Premium Bottled Water Market?

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: Growth Factors

The growing demand for flavored water products with an additional flavor and distribution channel is supporting market growth. This contains fewer calories than carbonated drinks and juices and is known to be safer than soft drinks. Manufacturers also offer premium bottled water with vitamins or other elements for customers. The demand and use of quality bottled water have increased considerably due to such things as developing countries ' economic development, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles. Bottled water markets are also gaining traction due to the increased popularity of carbonated water and increasing knowledge of the consumption of water in affluent parts of the world.

Nevertheless, higher bottled water costs could prevent market growth. On the other hand, a growing understanding of the benefits and choice of bottled water is anticipated to play an important role in active living. Industries like PepsiCo Inc. have introduced premium boiler water in order to fuel customers ' interest in healthy drinks. In the forecast timeframe, the customer is expected to become aware of the health benefits of bottled water consumption. Moreover, higher per capita consumption and rapid urbanization will also fuel demand for products over the expected timeframe.

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 2,271 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 3,980 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.34% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Danone, Pepsico, Nestle, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. Ltd., Nestlé Waters, The Coca Cola Company, Natural Waters of Viti Ltd. and Others Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channels, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: Segmentation

The global premium bottled water market can be fragmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the global premium bottled water market is segmented into flavored and unflavored. Based on the distribution channel the global premium bottled water market is categorized into supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and others.

The premium bottled water market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the premium bottled water industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, distribution channels, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the premium bottled water sector. Key strategic developments in the premium bottled water market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the premium bottled water market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global premium bottled water market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Major countries such as the United States, Germany, Canada, France, UK, China, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and others are included in the report study.

Browse the full “Premium Bottled Water Market By Type (Flavored and Unflavored) and By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/premium-bottled-water-market-by-type-flavored-and-917

This report segments the premium bottled water market as follows:

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Flavoured

Unflavoured

Global Premium Bottled Water Market: By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

