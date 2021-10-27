Tenable Brings Enhanced Visibility and Security to Federal OT Networks Through the CDM Approved Product List

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure Company, today announced that Tenable.ot ™ has been added to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Approved Product List (APL), allowing federal agencies and departments to purchase Tenable.ot through the CDM Program using the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule.



In the midst of growing attacks on high-value and mission-critical OT, having unified visibility across these complex networks is imperative. With advanced threat detection, configuration control and risk-based vulnerability management from Tenable.ot, the federal government can protect its converged, industrial networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error.

“As the risks to our nation’s critical infrastructure and industrial networks increase, ensuring operational safety and reliability is paramount,” said Bill Kurtz, vice president of public sector, Tenable. “We’re proud to be added to the CDM APL, bringing much-needed visibility, security and control to federal OT networks through the power of Tenable.ot.”

For more information about Tenable.ot, visit: https://www.tenable.com/products/tenable-ot .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .