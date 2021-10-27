Luxury Realtor Team 'Mahboubi Luxury Estates' Sells $29,995,000 in Beverly Hills Flats

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haleh Mahboubi of Mahboubi Luxury Estates has closed escrow on one of the most expensive homes in the Beverly Hills Flats, marking their largest sale to date. Haleh co-listed the property with celebrity realtor, Aaron Kirman, of the Aaron Kirman Group, which has sold over $14 Billion of luxury real estate to date, and has a show on CNBC titled 'Listing Impossible.'

The 17,000 sqft. home boasted 8 French fireplaces, a floor to ceiling solid wood library and a master suite with its own private balcony looking over the near half-acre estate.

"The house was quite unique," said Haleh Mahboubi principal of Mahboubi Estates. "It was built with an 'old world meets new world charm.' The stone and marble was all imported, the material down to the floor beams were the best in class. It was definitely built for a very unique buyer that would appreciate all the details. It sold as one of the top 10 sales in the flats."

Mahboubi Luxury Estates has been part of the Aaron Kirman Group for 2 years, marking the sale of the home on North Linden street as their highest sale to date.

"We want to continue focusing on finding sellers and buyers that are looking in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills," stated Haleh Mahboubi. "We want to definitely expand our reach and take advantage of the platform that we have at our disposal by being part of Compass and also by having a long-standing foothold in Beverly Hills."

Founded in 2017 by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team -- $720 million in 2020 alone -- built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. For more details, visit MouboubiEstates.com or www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @mahboubiluxuryestates.com

Mahboubi Luxury Estates can be reached at help@Mahboubiluxuryestates.com

Or call 310-666-1464

The Linden Estate









