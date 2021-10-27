Q3 Report Fenix Outdoor International AG

English Swedish

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 September 2021

Third quarter 2021-07-01 – 2021-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 200 067 (TEUR: 186 821), an increase of 7,1%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 57 726 (TEUR: 56 580).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

44 426 (TEUR: 45 506).

44 426 (TEUR: 45 506). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

43 950 (TEUR: 43 243).

43 950 (TEUR: 43 243). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 32 504 (TEUR: 32 408).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 2,44 (EUR: 2,43).

Period 2021-01-01 – 2021-09-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR: 458 601 (TEUR: 419 747), an increase of 9,3%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 103 055 (TEUR: 89 016).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

66 227 (TEUR: 56 059).

66 227 (TEUR: 56 059). The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

64 656 (TEUR: 52 944).

64 656 (TEUR: 52 944). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 44 921 (TEUR: 37 149).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 3,37 (EUR: 2,78).

Events after period closing

No significant events after period close are noted.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2021-09-30 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules.

CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

