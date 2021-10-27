Factored Named as AWS Partner Network Select Consulting Partner to Enhance AI Implementation in the Americas

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factored , a fast-growing business helping ambitious companies select, upskill and build high-performing data science, machine learning and AI engineering teams, today announced it has been granted Select Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), a standing reserved for companies with particular expertise in deploying solutions using AWS cloud technology.

Factored is collaborating with AWS to deliver comprehensive and carefully considered solutions for clients in the domains of data analytics, machine learning and data engineering. Achieving APN Select Consulting Partner status requires the fulfillment of a rigorous set of criteria including AWS professional certifications, quality assessments of projects implemented using AWS, and extensive client feedback.

As an APN Select Consulting Partner, Factored bolsters its reputation as a high-caliber company fostering the upskilling of engineers and analysts, and solution implementation, in the field of AI. Factored has already collaborated with AWS to deliver machine learning solutions in the retail, telecommunications, transportation and fintech sectors.

Israel Niezen, Factored CEO, remarked, "We're delighted to be recognized as a Select Consulting Partner by AWS as part of the prestigious APN network. At Factored, we're dedicated to implementing the most effective machine learning, data engineering, and data analytics solutions on behalf of our clients and AWS cloud services play a significant role in helping us achieve this."

Since its inception in 2019, Factored has experienced fast-paced growth and today has almost 100 employees in 6 countries. The company plans to continue contributing to the successful and thoughtful adoption and implementation of advanced AI initiatives throughout the Americas.

For more information about Factored and its AI implementation services, please visit: https://www.factored.ai

###

About Factored:

Factored (backed by Andrew Ng's AI Fund and deeplearning.ai) helps leading tech companies select, upskill and build world-class data science, machine learning and AI engineering teams much faster and more cost-effectively. Factored engineers have been personally vetted, educated and mentored by some of the most talented and recognized AI educators and engineers from Silicon Valley, Stanford University and deeplearning.ai.

Media Contact:

Laura Field, Communications Manager, Factored

Email: laura.field@factored.ai

Related Images











Image 1: Factored Company Logo





Factored Company Logo on White Background









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment