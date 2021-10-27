Zelus Esports Launches New Platform for Non-Profits, Organizations, and Media Companies

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zelus Esports announces the creation of a new marketing, media, and business solution company centered around the dynamic and rapidly growing esports and recreational gaming space. Esports is the world of competitive, organized digital video gaming and has emerged as a leading force in the sports/entertainment world. It is a multibillion-dollar industry breaking records year over year in revenue generation — surpassing the music and movie businesses combined — by engaging the much sought-after Millennial and Gen Z generations.

Zelus empowers organizations, non-profits, and media companies with the ability to create, develop, and manage their loyal gaming communities while expanding and enhancing their brands and creating new/scalable revenue streams. Zelus' technology partner Rival provides a first-of-its-kind, proprietary enterprise SaaS platform and is recognized as the global market leader in esports, with over 25 professional teams as part of its portfolio. Together, they bring the popularity of esports and casual gaming to companies and organizations through unrivaled technology, combined with marketing and sales expertise, providing a turnkey, custom-label experience.

Traditional business models are challenged in consumer, audience, employee, and sponsorship engagement, as well as revenue growth. There are 2.6 billion gamers globally, with 65% of American adults playing video games in a somewhat underground culture. Zelus Esports provides a compelling platform that engages this massive community in a meaningful and authentic way, connecting brands and hard-to-reach consumers organically through fan-based experiences.

Michael Cutchall, Zelus CEO, has spent the last 30 years acquiring and operating media companies for private equity firms across the country. The last several years have been focused on identifying and developing solutions to address these ongoing concerns. Cutchall said, "The genesis of Zelus began over a year ago when our team explored new engagement and revenue stream opportunities for clients in the digital space. We feel this is a mission for us, given the combination of our backgrounds and the arrival of this new technology. We have the platform, and we have the know-how. We can help non-profits find new and progressive ways to raise money; partner with corporations on connecting to their workforce in a safe and engaging way to build teamwork and culture; and support media companies as they design innovative platforms to reach and grow new audiences."

The Zelus executive team also includes Art Morales as Chief Revenue Officer and Jim Knapp as Chief Marketing Officer — both of whom provide depth of expertise in branding, marketing, sales acceleration, business development, and non-profit donor engagement.

