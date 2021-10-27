Frequence Achieves 80% Growth in Media Sales through Q3, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, achieved 80% growth in media sales the company reported today. The announcement comes as the company celebrates a series of milestones, including key new hires and increased headcount, a major new product feature and several prestigious industry awards.



“It’s been an incredible year at Frequence, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s performance under very challenging circumstances,” said Oliver Jacob of Frequence. “Between our newest AI tool - SmartProposal - key new senior hires, new clients and a growing list of honors and accolades, we’re perfectly positioned to thrive as the economy and digital media markets evolve and stabilize in the coming months.”

In August Frequence launched SmartProposal, the company’s new AI-powered media proposal and automation platform. Built upon Frequence’s end-to-end workflow, creative, and campaign management software, SmartProposal analyzes millions of data points from thousands of media campaigns to generate intelligent and focused campaign proposals that enable media sellers to close more business and generate more revenue.

Frequence has also increased global headcount by 60% from last year and added several key executives in 2021. The company was recently named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 and Great Places to Work honoree lists.

“Few industries evolve as rapidly as omnichannel marketing, and Frequence has the resources and expertise to ensure that our media partners succeed in the remainder of 2021 and beyond,” said Tom Cheli of Frequence. “We’re always improving both our product and our company, and everybody at Frequence should be incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished to date.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

