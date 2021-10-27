Blavity Inc. Announces the Launch of BlavityU, A Community-Driven News & Lifestyle Website for Black Gen-Zers

The platform will allow for the discourse and celebration of Black culture, and will serve as a mentorship and growth opportunity for the next generation of Black writers, editors, and photographers



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow And Act, and Blavity News, today announced the launch of their newest platform: BlavityU , a community-driven vertical for Black Gen-Zers.

Created to be a space for the discourse and celebration of Black Gen-Z culture, BlavityU will include regular features from on-campus student ambassadors at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and other colleges across the country, who will serve as writers, photographers, editors, and creators.

BlavityU, in partnership with AT&T Dream in Black, and their commitment to invest in HBCU students' journeys will feature content verticals including HBCU life, entertainment, sports, news, and social media trends with an important focus on coverage of social justice issues, given Gen-Z is a socially-aware demographic devoted to activism, especially at HBCUs. It’s featured content will live on Blavity.com and across social media channels.

“With the launch of Blavity U, we are creating a unique opportunity for the voices of Black Gen Z’ers to be heard across the country. Blavity Inc. was founded on the concept of creating real conversations between Black people about Black topics,” said Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. “With the creation of Blavity U, we continue to advocate for multi-generational and multicultural voices, as well as support and empower future generations of the Black community. This is imperative for creating the balanced and inclusive society that we are striving for.”

