Antonio Sustiel, CEO of Flooring King, Is Featured on Success Magazine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antonio Sustiel, the Flooring King https://www.flooringking.com/, is featured on this month's Success Magazine.

With almost 1M followers on social media and thousands of loyal customers, Antonio has made appearances on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaire" and The American Dream show on Bloomberg TV, and now on Success magazine.

The CEO and Entrepreneur Antonio Sustiel is looking to take his multi-million-dollar business to even greater heights in 2021.

Known as "The Flooring King," Antonio, an Israeli immigrant who dropped out of school at the age of 10 to work for his father's construction company, came to the U.S. in search of the American Dream and used his passion for sales to become a self-made millionaire. In 2021, Antonio's Flooring King business had sold thousands of containers worldwide.

Antonio's mission is simple: to provide affordable but high-quality flooring to customers around the world. Giving back to the communities that he lives and works within has always played a large role in his business.

Currently, Flooring King has 10 brick-and-mortar locations in the Miami Dade, Broward County and Palm Beach areas and Antonio plans to open an additional 50 stores in the next 12 months, including Las Vegas Nevada, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Atlanta. In addition, Antonio has plans to create the largest e-commerce website for flooring in the world.

Sustiel is also working on a new program to work with recycled material from old flooring to build housing for people in need worldwide. This is a new technology invented to create prefabricated houses from recycled material, which can be shipped anywhere worldwide.

Antonio Sustiel says: "Recycling materials is part of my life, I believe that the planet needs as much help as possible. We take existing materials and recycle them back, so we don't need to use raw material again."

Antonio Sustiel is currently working on a new reality show, collaborating with celebrities such as William Levy, Carlos Ponce, Adamarie Lopez, Aylin Mujica, Carolina Lizarazo, and many more.

For more updates, follow Antonio Sustiel, "The Flooring King", on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antoniosustiel_flooringking/

