Raytheon Intelligence & Space Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contract Modification to CPI Aerostructures to Produce Pod Prototypes

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, has increased the value of a previously awarded contract with CPI Aero to produce pod structures. In 2019, CPI Aero announced it was selected by Raytheon Intelligence & Space for a contract to produce a pod structure for an undisclosed application with an estimated value of approximately $2.3 million. With this modification, the work scope has been modified and the quantity to be produced has been increased. The value of the contract is now expected to be approximately $8.0 million. No other details will be provided.



About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems, primarily for national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year December 31, 2020.

