Fine Craft Returns to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fine contemporary craft is back in Philadelphia, just in time for the holiday season. The artists are getting ready, booths will be spaced for safety, and attendees are already buying their tickets to this beloved annual event. The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show will be held in-person and online Nov. 5-7, 2021, with a preview event on Nov. 4. Presenting the talents of 195 juried artists, attendees will have the opportunity to shop both on-site and online. The in-person preview party will include an awards ceremony, and there will be virtual artist talks throughout the weekend.

As more events have been able to transition to in-person, the organizers of the PMA Craft Show are looking forward to bringing a safe and welcoming weekend to all who attend. In accordance with the latest safety guidelines, masks and proof of vaccination are required to enter the PMA Craft Show, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. For those not able to attend in person, the artists will also have an online presence where attendees can shop from the comfort of their homes no matter where they live across the country.

Furniture makers Rob Spiece and Larissa Huff of Lohr Woodworking are getting ready. "We were thrilled to be accepted as first-time exhibitors at the online 2020 PMA Craft Show," says Rob. "When we won the Wharton Esherick Prize for Excellence in Wood, it was our first-ever prize and brought us immense joy during the challenging year we all faced." Larissa adds, "We find inspiration in Wharton Esherick and to receive an award like this at such a prestigious event as the PMA Craft Show was an honor in every way. We're really looking forward to bringing our work to the Convention Center and experiencing the show in person this year."

Philadelphia is highly regarded for museum-quality contemporary craft and design, and the PMA Craft Show is one of the city's premier events. Each November, 195 fine craft artists showcase their work in categories including ceramics, furniture, jewelry, fiber, wood, metal, emerging artists, and more. Now in its 45th year, The Craft Show, presented by The Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has raised over $13.5 million over its long history. The museum's largest single fundraiser, funds help support museum initiatives, including education, art and fine craft acquisitions, state-of-the-art equipment, and special exhibitions.

The Craft Show Committee is dedicated to helping the artists. The public is encouraged to follow Craft Show artists via their social media and websites. Follow @pmacraftshow across social media channels and search #pmacraftshow to help locate artists and their work. To learn more about the Craft Show and to purchase advance tickets for the in-person show, visit www.pmacraftshow.org.

Media Contact: Janine Carroll | Janine@ChelseaCommunications.co

Related Images











Image 1: PMA Craft Show





Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

















Image 2: Artist Jennifer McCurdy





Ceramic sculpture by Jennifer McCurdy









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment