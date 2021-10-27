3DX Industries Inc. Completes Acquisition of Specialty Metal Works LLC

Seattle, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Specialty Metal Works, LLC in Blaine, Washington.



Specialty Metal Works, LLC (SMW) is a Production CNC & Fabrication Job Shop. SMW specializes in machining Castings, Automotive Serpentine Belt Pulleys, Food processing equipment, Marine components, Heat Exchangers, Industrial Elevator & Crane components, & concrete processing equipment.

"This acquisition further expands our capacity and capabilities at 3DX Industries. With 20 years of manufacturing expertise Mr. William “Bill” Fleischer, CEO of SMW makes a perfect addition to our growing All Star team,” states Nicholas Coriano, Head of Business Development and 3DX Board Member.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Specialty Metal Works, LLC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of 3DX Industries, Inc. and begin reporting revenues under the company as of November 1, 2021. Mr. Fleischer will remain on as CEO of Specialty Metal Works, LLC. Mr. Fleischer comments, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of the 3DX team and contribute to their strategic growth plans. Combining SMW’s facilities, customer base and expertise with 3DX Industries’ operations and their focus on continued growth and expansion will open up many opportunities.”

“We are excited to continue our growth strategy through the acquisition of Specialty Metal Works, LLC. SMW’s experience in manufacturing will be a valuable asset as we continue to move forward and expand our operations,” Roger Janssen, CEO of 3DX Industries, added.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

