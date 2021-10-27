Smart Communications and Guidewire Surpass 100 Mutual Customers

LONDON and NEW YORK and SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, and Guidewire Software, Inc, today announced they have surpassed the 100 mutual customer milestone. More Guidewire customers now rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications than any other single Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform.



Guidewire is a global reseller partner of Smart Communications. The Smart Communications products can be more quickly implemented by taking advantage of pre-built Ready for Guidewire-validated accelerators for Guidewire InsuranceSuite – made available for download from the Guidewire Marketplace. Smart Communications has been a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Premier Partner since 2009, and Guidewire has been a Smart Communications reseller since 2016.

“The Smart Communications and Guidewire partnership has consistently delivered value to our mutual customers who are looking for innovative cloud solutions that enable smarter policyholder conversations across multiple channels,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Together, our digital-first strategies have transformed the insurance industry by improving efficiency and allowing for more meaningful interactions than could ever have been possible via legacy solutions and outdated processes.”

Guidewire Vice President of Solution Alliances, Becky Mattick, notes, “The Guidewire and Smart Communications alliance provides mutual customers with a seamless digital communications experience that simultaneously drives business efficiencies and allows insurers to engage, innovate and scale their customer conversations. We celebrate this tremendous milestone in our partnership and look forward to building on our success.”

Some of the mutual customers who are reaping the benefits of integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite include Germania Insurance, Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, Pekin Insurance, Safe Auto Insurance Company, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance, and Zurich Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital-first, omni-channel interactions that today’s tech-savvy policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

Guidewire Connections conference attendees can visit Smart Communications at Booth P2 to learn more about how they can benefit from the out-of-the-box Ready for Guidewire accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite.

As part of its presence at Connections, Smart Communications and Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company will deliver a joint session: Mountain West Delivers Value with Smart Communications on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 3:45pm – 4:30pm PST in the Ironwood conference room at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will share how leveraging Smart Communications and Guidewire Cloud, Mountain West has scaled and automated personalized policy communications that also meet compliance requirements without heavy administrative burden. For more information about Guidewire Connections 2021, visit https://connections.guidewire.com/.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com

Smart Communications public relations manager: Roberta Patterson, rpatterson@smartcommunications.com

Contact Info:

Adam Brett

516.320.0164

adam@crenshawcomm.com