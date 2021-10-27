Nabati Foods Vegan Cheesecakes and Nabati Plant Eggz™ Now Available on Walmart.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that its dairy-free cheesecakes (chocolate, blueberry, and peanut butter flavors) and Nabati Plant Eggz™, are now available on Walmart.com throughout the United States.



Walmart is one of the largest eCommerce retailers in the world and according to Statista, boasted $43 billion (USD) in sales on its eCommerce platform in 2021. Walmart offers easy online ordering and pickup at 3,750 stores and same-day delivery at 3,000 stores across the U.S.

“Nabati Foods is leading the evolution of food by creating products made with whole, natural, plant-based ingredients that are as good as, and often even better than the traditional recipes,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Working with such an established brand is an exciting opportunity for Nabati Foods to reach more customers and further establish our presence throughout the U.S.”

Nabati Foods’ products are served across Canada, the U.S., and Internationally. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“Plant-based eating is increasingly becoming mainstream, and we believe that through this, we can all truly make a positive difference in the health of ourselves and of our planet. We believe that through creating mouth-watering foods that are sustainable and clean, we can truly help to drive that change.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ahmad Yehya

Director and CEO

For investor inquiries or further information, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

