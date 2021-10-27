Salem Investment Counselors Ranked the #1 Financial Advisory Firm in the Southeast by CNBC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CNBC FA 100 List has been released for 2021 and Salem Investment Counselors (Salem) is once again ranked as the top financial advisory firm in the Southeast and #2 in the US. This is the third year in a row that Salem Investment Counselors was named the #1 financial advisory firm in the Southeast and either #1 or #2 in the nation. (CNBC FA 100 List for 2021)

The ranking was developed by CNBC to evaluate the capabilities of financial advisory firms across the country. They contracted the research company AccuPoint Solutions, to evaluate specific quantifiable data from over 35,000 advisory firms to arrive at the ranking. "The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life," according to CNBC.

"The past two years have tested the resolve of every investor and investment manager, including us," said David Rea, President of Salem Investment Counselors, "but instead of a disaster, we saw opportunities, which enabled us to strengthen our clients' portfolios, resulting in significant growth in 2020 and 2021. For over 40 years, Salem has understood that our responsibility is to guide clients through good times and bad with a steady hand and a focus on each client's long-term objectives."

Salem Investment Counselors, with offices in Winston-Salem and Durham, North Carolina, provides comprehensive, highly personalized investment management and financial, tax and estate planning services. They serve over 600 high net-worth individuals, families and professional organizations in 19 states, totaling over $2.5 billion in assets under management.

To learn more about Salem Investment Counselors' approach to building a comprehensive financial partnership with our clients, contact Lyn Williams at LW@salemcounsel.com or call 336.768.7230.

