Rubrik Names Scott Herren to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, The Zero Trust Data Security Company™, today announced the appointment of Scott Herren to its Board of Directors. Herren will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Herren brings extensive public company finance leadership expertise and a proven track record of successfully guiding companies through complex SaaS transformations. Prior to Cisco, Herren served as CFO for Autodesk and held senior strategy and financial positions at Citrix Systems, FedEx and IBM.

Herren is the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Cisco, leading the financial strategy, global finance organization, procurement, and mergers and acquisitions and integrations for the company. Herren is a key leader for Cisco’s shift towards a more software-based business model. As CFO at Autodesk, he was instrumental in orchestrating Autodesk’s business-model transformation, shifting from selling perpetual licenses to subscriptions. Herren is also the chair of the Industrial and Systems Engineering (ISyE) Advisory Board and a member of the College of Engineering Advisory Board at Georgia Tech.

“Rubrik is deeply committed to providing customers ultimate assurance in the fight against ransomware,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “Scott is the ideal addition to our board as we continue to scale, and his appointment underscores Rubrik’s commitment to our financial discipline as we expand and invest in new opportunities to drive value for our customers.”

“Now more than ever, businesses need to be cyber resilient and prepared for attacks associated with the evolving threat landscape,” said Scott Herren, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Cisco. “I’m thrilled to support Rubrik’s strategic business transformation as they continue to provide data security and peace of mind for their customers.”

Herren’s appointment comes on the heels of Rubrik continuing to strengthen its distinguished board members, having recently appointed Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, to its Board of Directors . Rubrik continues to demonstrate leadership and was named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions and appeared on the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s top private cloud companies, as well as a 2021 LinkedIn Top Startup . The company also released an industry-first $5M Ransomware Recovery Warranty for Rubrik Enterprise Edition further underscoring Rubrik’s commitment to data security for its customers.

