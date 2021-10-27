New to The Street TV Signs Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. to 3-Part TV Series and 70 televised Commercials

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s business TV show announces the signing of filming and broadcasting a three (3) part TV series and seventy (70) produced commercials with Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK).



Jane King, the New to The Street TV show host, expects to interview in-studio at NASDAQ with the key management team at Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., who will talk to the New to The Street’s syndicated televised audience about the ongoing developments and current growth prospects throughout the 3-part televised series.

Mr. Paul Adler, President & CEO, Global Diversified Management Group Inc. states, “We look forward to sharing all our corporate developments and milestones with New to the Street across their unrivaled business TV syndicated platform on Newsmax, Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV. We believe these up-coming interview broadcastings as a fantastic way to inform hundreds of million viewers about GDMK’s value proposition . New to The Street’s focus on corporate details and its recurring segues should increase our reach to inform the financial communities, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers about our CPG branded product lines.”

The seventy (70) commercials produced and aired through New to The Street’s syndicated TV channels can provide viewers information about GDMK’s 360 World Snacks branded product lines, a leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of the most unique and mouthwatering Italian cookies and gluten free foods and snacks - Biscottelli, Bonbons de Paris, Dolcibono and Coco Bliss.

Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “I am excited to have Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., on the show for a 3-part TV series. Their tasty food and snack products and their growth provides an excellent storyline to our televised syndicated audiences. The New to the Street TV staff of dedicated professional looks forward in the production and distribution of the 70 commercial airings, designed to inform the public on 360 World Snacks branded product lines of Italian cookies, snacks and other CPG products.”

Future broadcastings of New to The Street’s interviews with Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., to be broadcasted on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network and Bloomberg TV; show dates and time “To Be Announced” in the near future.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), headquartered in Island Park, New York, operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (DSD) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment - https://360worldsnacks.com/ and https://gdmginc.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring the Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

