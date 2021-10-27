Möve Marketing Joins HubSpot Solutions Partner Program

TRUCKEE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Möve Marketing, a high-growth inbound marketing agency founded in 2019, is thrilled to now announce its official inclusion in the HubSpot Partner Community as a HubSpot Solutions Partner Agency. This partnership is recognition of Möve's dedication to its mission — to accelerate growth for B2B tech start-ups across all industries with results-oriented inbound marketing strategies.

With acute inbound marketing expertise, the Möve team builds and fuels clients' marketing engines for maximized growth. The agency has continued to grow since its inception in 2019, showing resilience and fortitude in its ability to navigate through COVID-19. With this new HubSpot partnership, the Möve team is excited to continue its work designing strategic marketing automation campaigns, programs, and implementations.

"It's an exciting time for us at Möve Marketing. We've been honored to work with our amazing clients and have enjoyed delivering sophisticated programs using HubSpot," said Kaitlyn Merola, Möve's founder. "Powering our strategies with HubSpot's functionality is a perfect fit."

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is an inbound marketing group that specializes in helping fast-growing B2B tech startups across industries maximize the value of their marketing efforts. By focusing on function, Möve is able to design marketing architectures that are long-lasting, results-oriented, and scalable. The agency's services include all elements of content marketing, marketing ops, marketing automation, lead generation, and lead nurturing campaign development. Learn more at www.move-mktg.com.

