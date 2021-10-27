LiveRamp and Innovid Expanded Identity Integration Drives 55% Higher Audience Addressability for CTV Advertisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid , an independent CTV advertising and measurement platform for the world’s largest brands, and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind, advanced identity integration for a buy-side ad server. The alliance between Innovid Key and LiveRamp’s RampID goes beyond standard identity partnerships to give marketers greater precision, with 55% higher audience addressability for CTV advertisers compared to industry benchmarks.



“We created this partnership with Innovid to meet marketers’ increasing need for enhanced addressability across CTV audiences,” said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at LiveRamp TV. “We’re already seeing tremendous gains in terms of scale with Innovid’s sizable CTV footprint and the LiveRamp identity infrastructure, which will meet customers’ needs around efficiency, while putting privacy-conscious, people-based solutions at the heart of the CTV ecosystem. This is a win for all parts of the market, and helps underscore our goal to make it safe and easy to connect data across screens and disparate environments.”

The solution, aptly named Key Connect, provides marketers with the necessary data they need to execute multitouch attribution, map offline to online sales, and more, but in a much more efficient manner

With this integration, Innovid now ingests LiveRamp RampIDs, holds the complementing tables in-house, and maintains a consistent mapping with LiveRamp’s identity infrastructure across CTV channels, in-app, and web. This allows Innovid to work with customers who use LiveRamp for identity resolution and further enhances Innovid Key’s cross-channel capabilities.

“We are always looking to better understand and target consumers more effectively. Unlocking identity management with Key Connect empowers us to deliver a more personalized experience and elevate brand performance across all channels and devices,” said Nicole Kane, director of precision & digital marketing for Molson Coors North America. “This integration between Innovid and LiveRamp sets a new standard for accurate CTV addressability and moves the industry forward in a bold and exciting way.”

“As LiveRamp’s first CTV identity partner , we have been innovating in collaboration towards the future of TV for years. We’re excited to build on our longstanding partnership to push the industry forward even further,” said Innovid’s CTO and Co-Founder, Tal Chalozin. “Increasing the addressability using a robust household graph has been a frequent, meaningful request from our clients and we’re excited to deliver on it. This integration goes above and beyond to enable marketers to have greater precision and an efficient workflow.”

