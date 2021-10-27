NQDC Enrollment Webinar from Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, is offering a NQDC Enrollment Webinar (nonqualified deferred compensation plan), hosted by Senior Vice Presidents, Retirement, Monte Harrick and Steve Broadbent. Scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time/ 1:00 PM Eastern Time, the online educational seminar, “NQ Enrollments: What Executives Need to Do Now,” looks at pertinent insights to help alleviate some of the stress and uncertainties that come with making decisions today involving payouts that occur years in the future.



“The webinar,” said Monte Harrick, “will be extremely insightful for plan sponsors, human resources executives, CFOs, other executive decision makers and the plan participants themselves. Enrollment season comes at the time of year many executives are already facing a range of Q4 demands, which means they need retirement plan education that cuts to the chase and allows them to make informed, strategic decisions.”

Registration for “NQ Enrollments: What Executives Need to Do Now,” includes access to the recorded digital download, following the event. Among the topics to be examined will be amounts to defer, understanding timing and form of plan distributions, changing plan elections, tax planning options and other key information to position NQ plan participants and plan sponsors for long-term financial stability.

“NQDC plans,” said Steve Broadbent, “provide a way for companies to competitively incentivize and reward key talent, partnering with employees in building retirement security and financial wellness. An NQDC plan paired with education offered about the plan demonstrates that the organization is committed to empowering the success of its workforce, which is a company’s most valuable asset.”

Plan participants, plan sponsors, and other interested parties can register at www.fulcrumpartnersllc.com/enrolling-in-nqdc-webinar/

To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of NQDC plans, follow Deferred Compensation News. You may also contact any member of the Fulcrum Partners team at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/fulcrum-partners-team to learn more.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skill sets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital is a leading strategic advisory firm in the U.S. and has consistently led from the front as a workplace ally for 20 years. OneDigital’s ability to converge health, wealth and human resources into a hub of services and business guidance has empowered companies to create workplaces that attract and retain talent while fueling innovation and company growth. As employee healthcare, wellness and workplace benefits continue to shift, companies of all sizes have relied on OneDigital’s advisory teams for counsel and its adjacent services, including employee benefits, holistic HR services, retirement and wealth management, employee wellbeing and pharmacy consulting. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 100 offices and 2,400+ business strategists serve the needs of over 60,000 employers across the nation.

OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007, one of only 11 companies to do so. Currently listed as 18th on Business Insurance’s list of 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, OneDigital’s deep analytic abilities and experienced advisors deliver insights that reduce business risk and improve plan design and performance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com. Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CapAcuity, LLC; Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI, LSF and CapAcuity, LLC. are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.