Research Finds Web Designers Feel That Their Work is Undervalued

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from web host 20i has revealed frustration among web designers over their clients' attitudes towards pricing.

The survey of 500 web designers found 87% believe clients often underestimate the cost of web design, and only 12% think they charge enough for their work. The survey indicates that the average annual income for a full-time web designer is approximately £23,000/$32,350.

These findings place web design behind many other professional services in terms of annual earnings. The sector falls below the £29,600-£31,400 UK average annual salary for full-time workers and the income commanded by other creative and tech spheres, such as graphic design at £28,900 and web development at £34,000. A career in web design is a popular choice, so there's fierce competition, driving down fees.

This high competition does foster creativity, with 43% of web designers producing web design-focused content like blogs, videos and podcasts to help stand out. Their need to keep appraised of rapidly changing technologies and design trends is clear: nine out of 10 make a conscious effort to keep up with industry developments.

On a more positive note, the survey also reveals a growing optimism amongst web designers towards the future of their industry, with 65% finding work as easy to come by as they did a year ago. This suggests that they have been relatively isolated from the rollercoaster economic effects of the lockdowns.

In fact, their outlook is very optimistic, with only 13% believing work will be more difficult to secure in the next 12 months, and 70% of those surveyed are as excited about being a web designer now as they were a year ago.

Jonathan Brealey, 20i Director, says, "I understand web designers' frustrations when it comes to their clients not appreciating the amount of work that goes into a modern website. While the 'look' of a website is important, non-technical clients may not fully grasp the complexities of performance optimisation, security and other functional elements.

"Even so, I'm happy to hear that despite this, most web designers are positive about their future in the industry and are still enjoying their work."

