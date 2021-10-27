German American Bank Named as “Best Bank in Indiana” for Second Consecutive Year

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank has once again been recognized as the Best Bank in Indiana in Newsweek’s second annual “America’s Best Banks” ranking. This prestigious award comes as part of Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Best Banks produced in partnership with LendingTree.



This ranking recognizes banks in a variety of categories that best serve their customers’ needs. Best Bank winners are assessed on more than 30 separate factors consumers consider valuable including customer service performance, digital and office presence, mobile app ratings, account and loan options, fees, and overall health of the bank. German American Bank is ranked as the best in the category of banks under $10 billion in assets in the state of Indiana.

"Receiving this designation for a second year is a reflection of our incredible team embracing our German American values of integrity, people, relationships and performance in our day-to-day operations and interactions," states Mark Schroeder, Chairman and CEO of German American Bank. "I am grateful to our customers who continue to appreciate our drive to provide financial solutions through technology backed by a team of people who live and work within the communities we serve.”

More information about this recognition can be found by visiting https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2022/best-big-banks-state.

About German American Bank

German American Bank serves southern Indiana and Kentucky with banking, insurance, investments and wealth management services for business and retail customers. In 1910, German American was founded in a community which was rich in German-American heritage located in Ohio Valley region. The company’s headquarters remain in Jasper, Indiana. The German American team is dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve greater prosperity and quality of life. The parent company, German American Bancorp, Inc. has approximately $5.5 billion in assets and is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company.

For additional information, contact the German American Marketing Department at 812-482-1314.