As Demand for Work-From-Home Opportunities Rises, SiteSwan's Website Reseller Program Continues to Flourish

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working from home has become a norm throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to stop the spread and keep employees safe, but things are starting to change for many Americans. More and more companies are eliminating remote working options for their employees (or plan to in the coming months). However, many people don't feel comfortable returning to the office and are leaving their jobs as a result.

A Flexjobs1 survey conducted between March and April 2021 indicated that 58% of respondents would "absolutely look for a new job if they cannot continue remote work." It appears people are keeping their word, as witnessed by a record number2 of people quitting their jobs over the past few months. As a result, home-based business opportunities like the SiteSwan Reseller Program continue to flourish as people seek out alternate ways to earn a living while working from home.

Established in 2011, the SiteSwan Reseller Program provides individuals with the opportunity to start their very own home-based web design business — no experience required. SiteSwan Resellers gain access to SiteSwan's easy-to-use website design software as well as a suite of tools and resources including over 150+ pre-built website themes , sales and marketing materials, sample sales scripts and contracts, training, ongoing technical support and much more. As a SiteSwan Reseller, people can make money building websites for local businesses in their area, all from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Justin Gerena, SiteSwan co-founder and CEO, remarked, "SiteSwan has experienced tremendous growth in 2020 and 2021 and it's no surprise given how scary it can be to re-enter the workspace during COVID. People are apprehensive about the uncertainty associated with their employment and they don't want to be forced to do things they don't feel comfortable doing — whether it's heading back to a crowded office or taking a shot they're unsure about. On top of that, the fear of being terminated continues to haunt many Americans in such a fragile economy. It seems like COVID has emboldened the entrepreneurial spirit for many people. It gives us great pride when they choose to start their own business with SiteSwan, tapping into the fast-growing web design industry."

SiteSwan recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and has been recognized as one of the top website-building software providers in 2021 by Capterra. To learn more about the SiteSwan Reseller Program and how to get started, visit https://www.siteswan.com or call 1-800-462-9814.

