R Three Technologies Inc. Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Beverly Hills, California, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R Three Technologies Inc. (OTC RRRT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peter Van Brunt as Chief Operating Officer.



Peter Van Brunt is an expert C-level operations officer with over 20 years of experience and a successful history of bottom-line responsibility in multiple industry and entrepreneurial environments, including national and international markets. His expertise lies in corporate development, marketing, product financing, structured corporate finance, capital market finance and reconstruction, and distribution and sales.

With his extensive experience as CEO and president of multiple corporations, Van Brunt has become a highly skilled strategic planner, manager, and negotiator, with proficiency in contract, regulatory, and compliance issues.

Van Brunt has previously worked as CEO of Payment Solutions Group Inc., a business consulting company that specializes in developing business, financial, and marketing solutions for clients, where he managed and developed business plans and marketing strategies for corporate and entrepreneurial settings. There, he had advised businesses with respect to solutions for restructuring business entities in order to capture financing.

His most recent work includes acting as Chief Financial Officer for Solar-E-Click Inc., where he developed a funding strategy to facilitate growth and expansion, and developed a strategy for future growth, research, and development. His extensive experience travelling for business between countries in Europe and Africa gives him the scope and understanding of different cultures and business strategies he hopes to implement for R-Three Technologies Inc. that will expose the company a wider worldwide reach.

“I am delighted with gratitude to welcome to our team such a highly skilled individual,” said Stan Kolaric, R Three Technologies Inc. CEO. “Our company values talented, experienced, and hardworking team members. Perhaps most significantly, Peter will help us create an efficient, organized, and success-oriented driven company that would benefit our shareholders.”

“I’m excited to be joining R3T and am looking forward to managing future ventures,” says Van Brunt. “I believe R3T has a great work ethic and a team of dedicated managers ready to help the company grow and succeed. In the ever changing, fast paced climate of today’s world, I trust R3T is in a position to adapt to the shifting environment and expand their reach, and I will be personally working closely with the company in order to achieve those goals.”

“With Peter on R3T board,” says Lance Davis, Executive Director of Business Development for R-Three Technologies, “we are delighted to welcome him to our team. I have full confidence that Peter’s experience and his tenacity will undoubtedly contribute to R3T success. With his wide variety of experience in C-level management, I am certain he will lead the company towards great future.”

About R-Three Technologies Inc.

R Three Technologies is an early-stage development company with a success-driven Board which is focused on carefully pursuing several ventures it believes show promise. The company was founded in 2007 as a company that produces and sells asphalt bricks for commercial use and has since expanded their focus to the development and manufacture of food and drink products. We are currently pursuing our options and contacts within the beverage industry to formulate consumer products for large-scale distribution.

