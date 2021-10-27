BBQ Pitmaster and Restauranteur Doug Pickering to Serve Up Elevated Texas Cuisine at Highland Park Destination: 'DOUGLAS'

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning barbeque innovator Doug Pickering announced today his newest concept — DOUGLAS — slated to open in early 2022. For the disciples of Pickering's fare, the celebrated restauranteur will merge the piquant flavors of his secreted BBQ techniques and legacy family seasoning recipe with tried-and-true Southern delights — all captured in a family-friendly dining experience within Park Cities' Snider Plaza.

Founder of DWP BBQ, Pickering continues to re-imagine barbeque with an expanded flavor profile showcasing farm-to-table ingredients to satisfy a variety of discerning palettes. Lunch will feature a mix of Texas BBQ options such as Wagyu Brisket and Berkshire Pork Ribs alongside savory burgers, fresh salads, and sandwich options. The dinner menu continues with a refined but exciting appetizers and entrees selection including steak frites and hot smoked salmon. "You can enjoy a wonderful selection of appetizers, popular craft cocktails, premium wines and spirits for happy hour that will take you right into one of the most comforting meals you'll ever experience in Dallas," says Pickering.

DOUGLAS will be the only restaurant serving smoked meats/BBQ in the Park Cities — inviting guests into a 2,500-square-foot upscale-casual backdrop of reclaimed wood and exposed brick. Construction for the restaurant started in September and will seat 95 guests — boasting both a custom live-fire grill and rotisserie smoker. In addition to indoor family dining and full-service, DOUGLAS will also serve everyone from catered large parties to curbside pickup.

For Pickering, a Highland Park native and SMU graduate, DOUGLAS is a labor of love celebrating a generational passion for Texas BBQ and the community he calls home. "In 2013, I left my career in finance to rekindle a flame for cooking great food for guests that become good friends. For me, that's what DOUGLAS is about — it's having folks over at my place again," says Pickering. "I started DOUGLAS to put my own spin on BBQ and create a place where I entertain an evolving neighborhood mainstay that embraces the people and stories of the community, where we could build relationships with the guests and become a regular place in the rhythm of their lives."

About Doug Pickering

The consummate innovator for Texas barbeque in DFW, Doug Pickering was nominated for Best Chef while at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ — his breakthrough culinary creation recognized as Best New Restaurant in Dallas (CultureMap Dallas). It also garnered Texas Monthly Magazine's nod as Top 10 New and Notable BBQ Joints in Texas (August 2018). After opening the much-celebrated DWP BBQ, Pickering leveraged his expertise serving as Head Pitmaster for WORK Bar and Grill, as well as managing large-scale catering with NL Group/Headington Companies.

To learn more about Doug's latest adventure and updated information on opening, visit www.thedouglastx.com.

