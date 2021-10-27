Lice Clinics of America hits 750K treatments

Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America, the world’s largest network of professional urgent care head lice treatment centers, announced that the company has reached the milestone of 750,000 successful head lice treatments using heated air, with a success rate better than 99 percent. This impressive achievement comes after a second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which locally owned businesses are still recovering.

The company has enjoyed steady growth since forming the Lice Clinics of America brand in 2014 and currently has 179 clinics in 17 countries. Local, independent franchisees own and operate all but one of those clinics.

The company derives its success from a revolutionary technology called AirAllé, an FDA-cleared medical device proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs in an hour-long treatment using heated air to dehydrate lice and nits.

“With the only FDA Cleared medical device for head lice treatment combined with the amazing professionalism of our clinic operators we are by far and away the leader in the industry,” said Claire Roberts CEO of Lice Clinics of America. “Families come into our clinics in a panic, often after trying to treat at home with store-bought products or having gone to some other so-called clinic that has made false claims, and walk out completely lice free in about an hour.”

One in four children under 13 years of age get head lice, and that number is growing as traditional lice shampoos are increasingly ineffective. A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that 98 percent of lice in the United States are now resistant to the pesticides used in traditional lice shampoos. Many frustrated families find they are unable to treat these so-called “super lice,” even after multiple attempts.

The AirAllé device kills lice and super lice without the use of pesticides or chemicals. Lice Clinics of America also offers a complete line of pesticide-free home treatment and prevention products.

About Lice Clinics of America

