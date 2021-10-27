Global Green Hydrogen Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By End Use Industry and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of harmful emissions on the environment and the ability of green hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions is contributing significantly to the global green hydrogen market's growth. The increasing energy requirements around the globe to fulfill the needs of the rising population is boosting the need for energy generation and consumption techniques.

A shift in the government's focus to promote the generation and usage of clean fuel and the presence of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of eco-friendly fuels is expected to propel the global green hydrogen market growth in the predicted period. The introduction of incentives and subsidies by the leading authority to use renewable sources of energy as a fuel is influencing the demand of the green hydrogen market.

The limited availability of fossil fuels and the volatility of the price of fossil fuel is generating the need for the adoption of renewable energy sources as an alternative. Rapid industrialization across the developing economies to satisfy the growing requirements and to improve the economic conditions of the countries is generating the demand for more energy generation.



Global green hydrogen market can be segmented into technology, application, end use industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, the Europe region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

A huge number of ongoing green energy projects and supportive government policies promoting the adoption of renewable energy are expected to accelerate the green hydrogen market growth. The huge supply of hydrogen in the region and the presence of green energy production infrastructure is boosting the global green hydrogen market demand.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the global green hydrogen market are

Ballard Power Systems

Enapter SRL

Engie SA

Green Hydrogen Systems

Hydrogenics

Plug Power Inc.

SGH2 Energy Global LLC

Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

Uniper SE

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Application

Power Generation

Transport

Others

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Glass

Others

Global Green Hydrogen Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

