The Animal Alliance of Canada “Purple Poppy Campaign” Remembers the Animal Victims of War

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For several years prior to the pandemic, Jordan Reichert of the Animal Alliance of Canada would organize a small group of animal advocates in Victoria, B.C. on Remembrance Day to remember the animal victims of war. Over the years that number grew from six people gathering to over 60 people with their pets.



Wearing purple poppies, they would give space to talk about the atrocities committed upon animals through war, the great loss of animal lives during the first World War in particular, and the ongoing use of animals in war. The purple poppy was originally started in 2006 by Animal Aid in the UK.

Reichert notes, “There is a misconception that animals are no longer being used in war or that it was just a thing of the past, but it is still happening in Canada and abroad.”

The Animal Alliance of Canada has been working for years to expose the Department of National Defence’s ongoing military trauma training and chemical testing which uses pigs and other animals. While most NATO countries have replaced animal testing for military purposes with technologically more advanced and reliable methods, Canada continues to lag behind.

This year the Animal Alliance of Canada has decided to roll out their purple poppy campaign nationally, with people now able to order them through their website. However, they stress the importance of respecting the meaning of the purple poppy that animals are victims of war, wherever they are worn.

“Animals had and continue to have no choice when it comes to their participation in war. The purple poppy campaign rejects the glorification of animals in war or labelling them as heroes. They are victims.”

People are advised to order their purple poppy soon to allow time for shipping before Remembrance Day.

Jordan Reichert

250-216-0562

jordan@animalalliance.ca