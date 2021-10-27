CEO’s of SKLZ, ENTEF, EA, ZNGA Discuss New Opportunities in E-Sports and Digital Entertainment Megatrends

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).



The global video gaming industry took in an estimated $180bn in 2020 – more than sports and movies worldwide. E-Sports is emerging as a leading form of entertainment, with top tournaments regularly attracting more viewers than professional sports. The E-Sports investment theme is gaining momentum, with FaZe Clan expected to come public through a SPAC merger at a valuation of $1 billion (about 20X revenues) demonstrating investor appetite for the theme. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Skillz, Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise: “E-Sports is for Everyone”

“Skillz is a B2B, B2C technology platform that powers more than 2 billion tournaments per year. We enable game developers to monetize through competition. The platform broadly democratizes gaming by leveling the playing field, for access to being able to build esports. We had this belief nine years ago that esports are for everyone, and our goal is to make it as fair and as accessible as possible to all constituents, starting with the game developers. So we enable developers of all sizes to monetize their art while players are engaging in fair, fun and meaningful competition…”

“...We have a strong revenue team in place now, and we continue to add key talent, which I'd say in turn is helping us build out the number of game developers on the platform, faster than ever, as well as their ability to launch successful games...We continue to target a long-term adjusted EBITDA of 30%. And we think we'll get there through a combination of increasing our take rate which we've been able to do over time, and also scaling out our operations for greater efficiencies…”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

October 25 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 - ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, has qualified for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool. ALGS is a competition for the popular e-sport Apex Legends, developed by Electronic Arts. The game is available on multiple platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC. K1CK E-sports CEO, Pedro Fernandes commented, “The video game Apex Legends is seeing major growth and this $5M USD Pro League esports competition is clear validation of the game’s growing market. I am excited to announce that K1CK has qualified to the ALGS Pro League and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends."

September 15 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) CEO Andrew Wilson: “Key Growth Drivers: Building on Leadership in Sports; Growing Blockbuster Franchises; Expanding Live Services & Mobile”

“...Looking at our first quarter of fiscal 2022, we delivered very strong results. Even as the world took steps towards opening back up, we deepened engagement and connections for players in and around our games. And we see this trend going well into the future. Our talented teams are delivering experiences that hundreds of millions of players want to play, and our new launches, leading games and life services all performed very well during the quarter. Execution against our long-term strategy continues to power growth in our business. Revenue, net bookings and EPS were all above our guidance for Q1. We are raising our full year net revenue, net bookings and EPS guidance today, and we are also forecasting our biggest second quarter ever.”

“...Our long-term strategy is focused on 4 key opportunities: the continued creation of great games and content with a focus on mobile, tools for the community to drive deeper engagement with our content, the aggregation and distribution of content and services to more platforms, business models and geographies, and harnessing the power of the social ecosystems in and around our games. As part of this, in FY '22, we continue to execute against 3 key growth drivers: building on our leadership in sports; growing our blockbuster franchises; and expanding live services across our portfolio, including mobile...”

“...Underpinning these growth drivers are the fact that games, and particularly our portfolio experiences at Electronic Arts, are creating social connection for more and more people around the world. More than 0.5 billion players are coming together through the social networks formed in and around our games, and we see this continuing to grow. With some of the most talented teams in the industry, a deep pipeline of innovative experience in established and new IP, new content partnerships and more ways to connect and experience play, we are positioning our business for continued growth and leadership this year and beyond..”

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) CEO Frank Gibeau: ”Multiple Catalysts In-Place To Deliver Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion”

“...We delivered our highest ever Q2 revenue of 720 million, up 59% year-over-year and record Q2 bookings of 712 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year....As we look ahead, we are incredibly excited by our positioning within the dynamic and fast-growing interactive entertainment sector and the multiple catalysts that we have in place to deliver strong top-line growth and margin expansion in the years ahead. Execution of our multi-year growth strategy enables Zynga to drive recurring organic growth from our expanding live services portfolio and new game pipeline. In addition, we are investing in hyper-casual games, cross-platform play, international expansion and advertising technologies, all of which have the ability to meaningfully increase Zynga’s total addressable market and further enhance our competitive advantage and growth potential within the interactive entertainment industry..”

“...We remain incredibly excited by the ongoing growth trends within Interactive Entertainment as well as Zynga’s unique position as one of the leading mobile game developers and publishers in the world. Our investments to-date have added meaningful scale to Zynga’s portfolio while also expanding our studios, enhancing our platform capabilities and amplifying our collaborative culture...While we are navigating some short-term market dynamics, we remain confident that ongoing execution of our multiyear growth strategy will position us for continued top-line growth and improved operating leverage in the coming years…”.

