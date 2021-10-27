Introducing BlueJeans for Remote Learning

What you need to know:

BlueJeans releases new features designed to optimize distance learning

Empowering instructors to create an effective learning environment, the Remote Learning feature pack brings students, content and teaching resources into one platform

Removes administrative burden of leading virtual class sessions for Higher Ed, Online Instruction and Corporate Learning



NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced new BlueJeans Meetings enhancements, including a bundle of features to support hybrid and remote learning. Available as part of specific BlueJeans Meetings plans, or for education customers at a special discounted rate, the new BlueJeans Remote Learning feature pack allows instructors to build a custom teaching experience without the overhead associated with hosting traditional online classes.



Despite connectivity, education and delivery challenges faced by universities and corporate training leaders at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and students are realizing the benefits of leveraging remote learning tools for education. Adopting an engaging approach to online teaching could further improve operations and students’ experiences. Intended for the classroom setting, online instruction or corporate learning sessions, BlueJeans’ Remote Learning features focus on making the teacher a central part of the learning environment and provides the opportunity for educators to bring their own unique style into the remote setting.

“Teachers are telling us they’re lost, and they’re struggling to keep students engaged in today’s live virtual setting,” said Amy Jefferson, Head of Americas Revenue and Growth, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Having to spend time playing administrator and technical support expert is minimizing their ability to think through compelling, interactive ways to deliver the curriculum virtually. By bringing together our comprehensive education, collaboration and training features into one consolidated experience, we’re making it easy for teachers to operationalize their learning environment so they can go back to focusing on what matters most—educating students.”

Simplified, Customizable Classroom Management

By turning on the Teacher Dashboard, BlueJeans provides instructors with all the necessary classroom management tools they need in one place, making it easier for educators to navigate the complexities of virtual teaching environments so they can focus on having fun with teaching. Designed to save teachers time from the administrative duties of hosting a virtual class, these tools provide easy access to arrange students in gallery view or spotlight a presenter, share content, chat and so much more.



Furthermore, going beyond “just meeting” virtually, instructors will now have the ability to build a custom teaching experience that is best suited for their lessons, students and teaching style. This dynamic view intelligently arranges participants on screen, giving full visibility to the instructors of everything that’s happening in their classroom.

​Inclusive and Engaging Learning Environment

As a core element of effective learning, student engagement has traditionally been harder to unlock in virtual settings. Optimized for student engagement, BlueJeans’ Remote Learning features allow the entire class and instructor to collaborate and engage with the information being discussed. The always accessible chat wizard, breakout sessions, participant reactions, intelligent highlights and multi-participant whiteboard increases opportunities for everyone to engage during a live teaching session. Key Remote Learning features include:

Customizable Layouts: See your entire classroom in one view along with all the tools needed to effectively run and manage your session.

See your entire classroom in one view along with all the tools needed to effectively run and manage your session. Flexible Views: View the entire class in gallery view or the way you like. Sort the video layout on participation level, alphabetical or in priority of raised hand first.

View the entire class in gallery view or the way you like. Sort the video layout on participation level, alphabetical or in priority of raised hand first. Student Rosters: Know your audience. Keep track of who is joining the session and who is in the waiting room (if activated).

Know your audience. Keep track of who is joining the session and who is in the waiting room (if activated). Floating Chats: Never miss a beat or simply multi-task with the new floating chat wizard. Continue messaging while sharing content, whiteboarding or annotating.

Never miss a beat or simply multi-task with the new floating chat wizard. Continue messaging while sharing content, whiteboarding or annotating. Teaching Apps: Elevate the effectiveness of remote learning sessions with quick access to all the essential teaching applications, such as Collab Board, Breakout Sessions, Polling/Q&A and Smart Meeting highlights.



The latest BlueJeans enhancements for Remote Learning will be generally available in Q1 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.bluejeans.com/use-cases/education .

