Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

The following primary insiders and close associates in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) have on 27 October 2021 bought shares in Equinor ASA:

Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA, has bought 220 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 228.95 per share.

Tove Andersen, member of the board of directors in Equinor ASA, has bought 2500 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 225.9696 per share.

Mads Hultgren, close associate to board member Tove Andersen in Equinor ASA, has bought 2200 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 227.35 per share.

Details of the purchases of shares are set forth in the attached notifications.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

