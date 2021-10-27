The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) Set to Return to New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (“CWCBExpo”) New York, the premier East Coast trade show and conference dedicated to the legalized cannabis industry, will take place at New York City’s Javits Convention Center, Hall 3A, Nov. 4-6, 2021. CWCBExpo is well known for operating as a leading business forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators and entrepreneurs looking to achieve commercial success and identify new areas of growth.



The cannabis, CBD and hemp-based product sectors are growing at a rapid pace, with several US states legalizing the sale of products containing hemp-based ingredients and especially on the East Coast and in the tri-state area. With early movers within the sector being allowed the opportunity to seize market share or grow existing product lines, the CWCBExpo will seek to provide attendees with the opportunity to enjoy the full potential of the cannabis market through educational sessions, innovative product displays, elite networking opportunities and more – all while sourcing the next big opportunities.

A cornerstone of CWCBExpo New York is its in-depth educational program covering all facets of this complex and evolving industry and features keynote addresses, expert panels and Inside the Industry: A Thought Leadership Series. Topics to be covered will include “An Industry Update”; “New York: From Illicit into the Light”; “Opportunities at the Intersection of Hemp and Marijuana”; and “Keys to Successful Capital Raise for Your Business”, among various others.

In addition to the conference’s expansive array of expert speakers and industry thought leaders, the congress will also play host to hundreds of exhibitors set to feature some of the industry’s latest innovations, products and services. Attendees are also invited to participate in an industry networking event, “Back-to-Business Celebration,” which will be held at the end of the first day of the CWCBExpo on November 4th, enabling conference delegates to maximize opportunities to network and further their interactions with fellow industry enthusiasts.

For additional information about the CWCBExpo, including event registration, visit https://cwcbexpo.com/

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo):

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

Event Contact:

CWCBExpo

210 Rt. 4 East, Suite 206, Paramus, NJ 07652

201.580.2050 Office

press@cwbcexpo.com