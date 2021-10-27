Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Projected to Register a CAGR of 25.6% During 2019 - 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoMT Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Internet of Medical Things Market information by Product Type, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.6% by 2025.

Market Scope:

Internet of medical things (IoMT) is a collection of devices that can connect to networking technologies for sharing and collating data. It is likely to take off in the healthcare sector owing to penetration of high-speed internet and efforts by governments to digitize healthcare data and alleviate the burden on the healthcare ecosystem. The global internet of medical things market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils new insights on the nascent technology and its prospects for the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the industry is explored in high detail.

Dominant Key Players on Internet of Medical Things Market Covered are:

Biotronik

Welch Allyn Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Telit

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agamatrix

KORE Wireless

STANLEY Healthcare

Sciencesoft

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Medtronic

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

IoMT Market Drivers

Awareness of IoMT to be a Major Driver

Need to Improve Patient Outcome Rate to Bolster Market Growth

Data Security Concerns to Impede Market Growth

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

Software to be Vital Component in Global Market

By component, the market has been segmented into medical devices, systems and software, and services.

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices to Lead in Market Share

By product type, the market has been divided into vital signs monitoring devices, implantable cardiac devices, respiratory devices, anesthetic machines, imaging systems, ventilators, and others.

Inpatient Monitoring Application to Dominate Market Share

By application, the market has been divided into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management, and others.

BLE to be Dominant Connectivity Technology

By connectivity technology, the market has been divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy, ZigBee, near field communication, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Global Internet of Medical Things Market

North America is touted to be highly lucrative for the market owing to a large customer base and the potential for railroad networks. Rapid industrialization and transport of goods through freight carriers can drive the regional internet of medical things market growth. Huge production of rolling stock and investments in railroad connectivity projects can influence the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Internet of Medical Things Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand in the market owing to need for rapid diagnostic solutions. Applications of portable tests in remote areas as well as use of artificial intelligence and machine learning can drive market growth. Recently, MediCircle Health has introduced a spectrometry test that can provide results rapidly for the detection of the COVID-19 virus within seconds. The need to screen people at entry and exit points of borders can widen its prospects in the IoMT market.

Efforts to improve diagnosis speed and accuracy of tests can drive the demand in the market. Access to personalized data of patients using telemedicine, connected assistance, and remote patient monitoring can bode well for the market.

Industry News

Laipac Technology, a IoMT specialist, has partnered with YAS Pharmaceuticals and Pure Health for developing a smartphone application for detecting COVID-19 from a nasal sample.

