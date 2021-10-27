Global Nicotine Gum Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nicotine Gum Market, By Product Type (2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6- mg nicotine, Others), By Application (Withdrawal Clinics, Medical Practice, Individual Smokers, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global nicotine gum market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of cigarette smoking and growing number of people opting to quit smoking.

Smoking tobacco can cause rheumatoid arthritis, lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary, reduce pregnancy chances, and can affect a baby's health before and after birth. With the help of advertisements and government initiatives, more and more people are now getting aware of the harmful effects of smoking. This is further expected to propel the growth of nicotine gum market in the coming years.



Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product which helps addicted smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released on chewing gum and is absorbed into the bloodstream of an individual through the lining of the mouth that helps smokers to slowly lower their craving for nicotine.



Nicotine gum market also faces some challenges. The emergence of e-cigarettes has considerably challenged the growth of the market. Also, the availability of many substitute products such as Nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, and lozenges might create hindrance in the overall growth of nicotine gum market.



The global nicotine gum market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into 2-mg nicotine, 4-mg nicotine, 6- mg nicotine and others. Among them, the 2-mg nicotine segment holds the largest market share in the global nicotine gum market. It is useful for light smokers, who smoke less than 25 cigarettes per day. Also, easy availability of 2-mg nicotine gums in various flavors also attracts potential user.



Based on application, the global nicotine market is segmented into withdrawal clinics, medical practice, individual smokers and others. Here, individual smokers hold the largest market share as many people use nicotine gum to quit smoking. Nicotine gums being easily available and easily consumable, attract the customers who are planning to quit smoking.



The nicotine gum companies are coming up with innovative products and focusing on attractive packaging to attract the potential buyers.

Major players operating in the global nicotine gum market include

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

ITC Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

British American Tobacco

Perrigo Company plc

Reynolds American Inc

Cipla Inc.

TRUMAC HEALTHCARE

Alkalon A/S

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

ENORAMA PHARMA AB

Fertin Pharma

