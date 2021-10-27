Global Healthcare Cloud Market Growth Opportunity Report 2021-2026: Healthcare Payors to Boost Value and Improve Outcomes by Adopting Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Cloud Model

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach $52.30 billion by 2026 up from $11.59 billion in 2020, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.5 percent during the period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many healthcare organizations do not have the necessary agility and business continuity programs or technologies to support them during crises. It is forcing businesses to act on cloud and digital transformation strategies that they had been delaying until now.

The cloud is more critical than ever in helping healthcare providers respond to the pandemic and prepare for future disruptions.

Healthcare cloud service providers have been strengthening their partner programs by reinforcing and increasing partnerships with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs), Cloud Managed Service Providers (MSPs), telecommunications, and network services providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly and most positively impacted the market in 2020, as it accelerated trends that were already being prioritized by most healthcare organizations, such as implementing a digital transformation process or an end-to-end hybrid and multi-cloud strategy.

The main growth factors till 2026 include increased adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud service, with a market share of 63.7% in 2020, owing to the increasing number of providers and payors migrating toward more SaaS healthcare computing services to manage the growth inpatient data.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) had the second-largest market share of 26.0%, as key market participants expanded their market presence in this segment. The increased demand for data interoperability for provider-patient collaboration accelerated IaaS (computing and storage) adoption to support patient demands for online and digital interactions.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is catching up with the market share of SaaS and IaaS, as healthcare organizations and digital health start-ups continue their investments in platform strategy for building innovative business models to meet the consumer demand for any time, anywhere healthcare services.

Top cloud providers in healthcare include AWS, with a worldwide market share of 40.0%, followed by Microsoft Azure, which increased its share to 18.0%. Google Cloud Platform (12.0%), IBM Cloud (13.0%), and Alibaba Cloud (7.0%), also expanded their market share in 2020 as against their market share in 2019.

The strong revenue growth of top 4 market participants - AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and IBM Cloud - has been due to their strong investments to build their healthcare cloud capabilities in secured and compliant (HITRUST CSF, HIPPA, GDPR) data storage, data interoperability (DICOM, HL-7, FHIR), Big Data and analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML).

Other significant market participants include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Rackspace, Fujitsu Cloud Services, Tencent Cloud, DigitalOcean, SAP Cloud, Salesforce Cloud, Cisco Cloud, VMWare, Infor, NetApp, and Nutanix.

