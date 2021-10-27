ZetrOZ sam® Soft Tissue Healing Devices Help Veterans With Post-Op Recovery and Long-Term Pain Management

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ's sustained acoustic medicine ( sam® ) therapy for home use is benefiting veterans in both postoperative recovery and longer-term pain management. Veterans themselves are providing testimonials . ZetrOZ Systems offers a portfolio of wearable, drug-free, non-invasive devices that deliver long-duration low-intensity ultrasound.

Military veterans have a greater rate of injury and chronic pain than the general population, contending not only with damage from acute injury but also with repetitive stress damage caused by the physical demands of service. ZetrOZ Wearable Pain Relief ultrasound devices offer both post-operative healing and pain management, as evidenced by people like veteran Norman Dann.

Dann recently wrote to ZetrOZ CEO George Lewis to express his gratitude for the relief the sam® Sport kit provided him for two separate medical issues. Introduced to the market in 2013, sam® Sport is the first and only FDA-cleared wearable device for multi-hour continuous ultrasound therapy. Upon his surgeon's orders, Dann used the device following surgery on his right shoulder, reporting it reduced his postoperative pain by as much as 50 percent. After experiencing pain in his left shoulder several months later, Dann's surgeon reviewed his MRI and recommended he try the sam®Sport device to treat the left shoulder pain. The results were good enough this time to inspire Dann to write to the ZetrOZ CEO in gratitude, "I'm pleased to say that, yes, it is helping to reduce the problem as it did before." Dann said he now also uses the device for aches in both shoulders after physically demanding days which allows him a better night's sleep.

"Providing relief to people like Mr. Dann is what drove us to create the sam® technology," said Lewis. "Injury and pain in a complex and nerve-rich joint like the shoulder, for example, can cause neck problems, trigger headaches, lead to back pain, and, in Mr. Dann's case, prevent restorative sleep. These are serious problems that can affect people's ability to work, and their overall quality of life. We're so glad Mr. Dann, his fellow veterans, and thousands of other people, are benefiting from the sam® medical product family."

The ZetrOZ Systems has shown that daily, sustained acoustic medicine accelerates soft tissue healing, and provides symptomatic relief of knee pain related to osteoarthritis (OA) and back pain related to herniated disks. The ZetrOZ technology proved to provide pain reduction in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, published in 2020 in a Journal of Pain Research . A 2020 study in the Global Journal of Orthopedics Research found 87 percent of users demonstrated improved function after use of the ZetrOZ samⓇ device.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reports that chronic pain is "more prevalent and of greater intensity in veterans than in the general population, with joint and back pain and other musculo-skeletal ailments the most common diagnoses among Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans." According to the VA, persistent chronic pain can contribute to depression, anxiety, poor sleep patterns, decreased quality of life, substance use disorders, and risk for suicide.

"Veterans contend with both injuries and repetitive stress damage to joints," said Lewis. "This group in particular is facing postoperative recovery and pain control, as well as long-term pain management. These are issues that can really benefit from ultrasound therapy for home use.

Helping veterans heal, get back to work, reduce their pain, and limit or eliminate use of pain medication is something we're proud to be part of. We know we can play a role in supporting that effort."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com .



