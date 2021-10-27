Dimplex & Thermofilm Heat up Outdoor Living this Fall

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimplex North America is excited to expand its outdoor heat lineup by adding four new Heatstrip products to its roster this fall: the new Long-Wave Heater ( DLW series ), the Wall-Mount Natural Gas Radiant Heater ( DGR32WNG ), the Portable Propane Radiant Heater ( DGR32PLP ), and the Dimplex Infrared Plugin Heater ( DIRP ). These four new outdoor heat products will complement Dimplex's existing outdoor heat offering by giving customers access to more fuel options - propane and natural gas - and zero-emissions long-wave and plugin infrared heating.

The new Heatstrip products come courtesy of Glen Dimplex Group's recent expansion, now having the majority shareholding of the Australian company Thermofilm - the producer and distributor of premium range outdoor radiant heating products. This development comes at the perfect time with a new focus on outdoor living. The inclusion of the Heatstrip products allows Dimplex to offer North America the best range of outdoor heating essentials this season.

CEO of Glen Dimplex Americas, Robert Bartucci, shared his enthusiasm on the subject, "Something wonderful that has come out of the difficult times that society has faced since March 2020 is the appreciation of our outdoor environments. Many have shifted their focus to creating an outdoor oasis that they can safely enjoy with friends and family. Outdoor heaters allow gatherings to be extended into the night and enhance the entire outdoor entertainment season by keeping you warm in colder months. You could say we're helping people create lasting memories - our new outdoor heaters are moment-makers!"

The range of the new Dimplex outdoor heaters will expand the North American market in terms of features, aesthetics, quality, performance, and price. Dimplex is your one-stop shop for outdoor heating possibilities in 2021 and beyond - prepare to extend the outdoor fun with Dimplex.

About Dimplex

North American leaders in design and innovation, Dimplex continually challenges the status quo on a global scale to create electric flame and heat products for the discriminating buyer. With dozens of patented technologies, Dimplex fireplaces dazzle the senses and their heaters make spaces more efficient and comfortable no matter the need. Appreciate the energy efficiency and smaller eco-footprint, all while taking a deep breath as you relax in front of a welcoming Dimplex fireplace.

For Media Enquiries

Digital Marketing

Josie Palermo | socialmedia@glendimplexamericas.com

888-346-7539

Related Images











Image 1: Dimplex & Thermofilm Heat up Outdoor Living this Fall





Dimplex North America is excited to expand its outdoor heat lineup by adding four new Heatstrip products: the new Long-Wave Heater, Wall-Mount Natural Gas Radiant Heater, Portable Propane Radiant Heater, the Infrared Plugin Heater









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment