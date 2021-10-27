Website and Performance Monitoring Leader Uptime Officially Rebrands to Uptime.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com , a leading website performance monitoring tool, announced its rebrand and official name change from Uptime to Uptime.com. The rebrand comes as the company prepares to enter a new phase of product innovation and market growth, complete with a new company logo, an entirely revamped color scheme, and a new design system.

While this is a period of significant change and evolution for Uptime.com, the company will maintain the same high-quality website monitoring product, support and customer experience it has been known for since its founding in 2013. Uptime.com's company vision is to provide web monitoring peace of mind to businesses of all sizes, and it believes its new look and brand better represent this goal. The company plans to use its new brand everywhere Uptime.com can be found, including its new website , web monitoring product, review and partner listings, thought leadership content and more.

Uptime.com had a breakthrough first half of 2021 after achieving various revenue, new customer, and organizational growth milestones . Currently, the website-down checker is targeting 50% to 100% year-over-year revenue growth and was named the fastest-growing IT alerting software on G2's Momentum Grid® .

"There's never been a more exciting time to be at Uptime.com," said Yoni Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer of Uptime.com. "With our goal of doubling revenue, customers, and headcount, the time has come to introduce a new and differentiated brand to boldly lead us into our next phase of growth."

The rebrand was done in partnership with Portland-based branding agency Dead Happy Co . Dead Happy was selected due to their unique, fun, and differentiated brand and design projects for many leading B2B and B2C companies.

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health and downtime of their websites, applications and infrastructure.

The company has been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with a 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

