Ducks Unlimited Canada announces new appointments to board of directors

English French

STONEWALL, Manitoba, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), the country’s leading wetland conservation organization, has appointed four influential leaders to its board of directors. Each will support DUC’s work to conserve wetlands and deliver large, landscape-level impact that advances sustainability, biodiversity and climate resiliency.



Dwight Ball, Paul Boehne, Leslie Bogdan and Christine Elliott were elected to their volunteer roles during DUC’s board of directors meeting earlier this month.

“We’re pleased to have these outstanding individuals join our board and we look forward to the many ways they will help advance our conservation mission,” says David Blom, chairman of DUC. “Each brings unique experiences, knowledge and perspectives that will strengthen our ability to develop partnerships and deliver programs to create a healthier world for waterfowl, other wildlife and people.”

Dwight Ball is a former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador who has keen interests in conservation. Throughout his political career, he represented the province at many international and national meetings, including serving as co-chair of the Pan Canadian Framework on Climate Change.

Paul Boehne has a strong understanding of the cross-border nature of conservation, gained through his previous role as a board member with Ducks Unlimited in the United States. Boehne hails from Cove, Oregon and worked as a fish biologist with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. His long career saw him implement many important conservation programs including the Endangered Species Act.

Leslie Bogdan has a deep understanding of DUC’s mission and operations, having spent more than 30 years working for the organization in senior leadership positions responsible for delivering conservation across British Columbia and the boreal region. Now retired, Bogdan lives in North Saanich, B.C.

Christine Elliott is a respected lawyer from Vancouver, B.C. Elliott is passionate about wetland conservation and brings valuable legal knowledge related to land acquisitions, conservation covenants and other contracts related to land and water rights to DUC’s board.

DUC is one of the largest and longest-standing conservation organizations in the country. Established in 1938, DUC has conserved 6.6 million acres of wetlands and other natural areas across Canada. These habitats provide valuable environmental benefits to society by mitigating floods, filtering pollutants from water, storing carbon and supporting wildlife.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca

Contact Information:

Ashley Lewis

Senior Communications Specialist

Ducks Unlimited Canada

media@ducks.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48401e89-7510-4b83-946c-4774067afbd2