Dramatic Plans Unveiled for ‘the Riverside’ An Expansive $2.5 B, 65-Acre Mixed-Use Northwest Nashville Neighborhood Featuring 3-Public Parks; Downtown Waterfront Access

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pristine 65-acre Northwest Nashville property fronting the Cumberland River with stunning views of downtown will be transformed into ‘the Riverside’, a $2.5 billion mixed-use neighborhood featuring vast public parks and community gardens overlooked by fashionable residential, commercial and retail spaces.



Located three miles from downtown at the highest point of the Cumberland River’s north bend, the Riverside will be developed by Ewing Properties, a leading real estate developer with longstanding operations in Nashville. Ewing Properties is partnering on the Riverside with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), an award-winning global architecture, design and engineering firm responsible for some of the world’s most recognized public spaces, including riverfront projects in Chicago, Detroit, Austin and Sydney. The Riverside’s plans are community focused, bringing 5 million square feet of residential, office, restaurant, and shopping spaces to Nashville as well as three distinct public parks that will encompass over 25 acres of the total community and be connected to Northwest Nashville and accessed to downtown by water taxis.

“Nashville was established because of the Cumberland River, and today is rediscovering its history and status as a river city that can benefit immensely from this rich natural resource,” said B. Edward Ewing, CEO of Ewing Properties. “We are planning the Riverside to be a new, waterfront gateway North of the river – a place that welcomes all residents and visitors to embrace local culture and celebrate the riverfront lifestyle of Nashville’s future. Ewing Properties is so proud to work with the city of Nashville, Council Lady Kyonzte Toombs and local community leaders to help establish Nashville as a leading river city of the 21st century.”

The Riverside marks the latest milestone in Davidson County’s unprecedented expansion of quality development and corporate relocation.

“We have the highest respect for Tennessee and believe the city of Nashville is one of the top three markets in the U.S. for future growth and development with unlimited potential,” added Ewing, whose company has real estate holdings in seven states. “We want to create something extraordinarily special on the Cumberland River and believe that in the future, people from around the country and globe will recognize and come to Nashville, Tennessee for its many attributes AND to experience a breathtaking architectural tour on the Cumberland River. We hope the Riverside can be a major catalyst to create a magnificent riverfront corridor stretching from Oracle’s new headquarters to Tennessee State University – a new Nashville gateway where people come from everywhere to live, work and play.”

Fully accessible from West Trinity Lane with multiple points of entry for cars, bikes and pedestrians, the Riverside will incorporate the most innovative facets of global urban design, featuring multi-layered public spaces and amenities that will emphasize walkability and transportation equity. The project will be governed by an inclusive community engagement process that seeks to honor the history and culture of the neighborhood that the Riverside will join, providing a combination of uses that address what the community has prioritized while offering density designed in harmony with an unprecedented expanse of public open space.

“District 2 constituents have sat through a multitude of rezoning community meetings. At each meeting, I’ve reiterated my vision to not only create a diversity of housing options but to create enough rooftops to attract the amenities that the community wants -retail, dining, and entertainment,” said Metro Councilwoman Kyonzte Toombs who represents District 2. “The Ewing project presents an opportunity for that vision to come to fruition by bringing the amenities that residents have been requesting for years.”

In addition to developing a spectrum of residential and commercial spaces with leading-edge and sustainable architectural design and an efficient, multimodal street network, the Riverside prominently focuses on three interconnected parks, which will be linked together along the edge of a Cumberland bluff, providing easy access to the river’s banks and setting a model to advance local biodiversity and decarbonization. They will offer the following distinct amenities:

Summit Park The Riverside’s centerpiece: Six acres surrounding the summit of the land’s topography and designed to accommodate large- and small-scale programming for holidays and festivals. And event lawn for concerts, community programs, and both permanent and temporary art installations. Overlooks positioned to offer the most breathtaking views of the Cumberland River and downtown Nashville to all visitors during all hours of the day.



Ravine Park Wooded trails perfect for natural experiences that are in harmony with the local landscape and allow for walking, running, strolling or sitting A dog park that welcomes Nashville’s four-legged friends Natural playscapes for children Easy access to the riverbank

River Terraces Nashville’s playground, featuring inviting spaces for markets and festivals Steps that can become seating for concerts or plays Outdoor dining and cafes Promenades and overlooks along the water that transform into access to waterside and boating activities



“Leveraging the site’s unique topography, history, and ecology, the Riverside envisions a vibrant and welcoming waterfront that brings Nashville back to the river,” says Adam Semel, Managing Partner of SOM.

In concept for over eight years, Ewing Properties and SOM have closely collaborated with Metro Nashville government and local community leaders and citizens of District 2 to ensure that the Northwest Nashville neighborhood’s aspirations, concerns and expectations are reflected in the mix of residences, businesses, shopping, dining and extensive public open spaces being developed at the Riverside. as private enterprises and city government join forces to meet ever-growing demand for new housing, commercial spaces and public amenities.

Additional partners in the Riverside include Bass Berry & Sims; FINN Partners, Ragan Smith; and Tune Entrekin and White. The Riverside will be constructed in stages over time to best accommodate city growth and local needs. For updates and more information, please visit https://riversidenashville.com

About Ewing Properties

Family owned and operated, Ewing Properties specializes in the development and management of high-end commercial and residential real estate. Ewing Properties’ developments and investments span multiple states including: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.ewingpropertiestexas.net/.

About Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) is an award-winning global architecture, design and engineering firm responsible for some of the world’s most technically and environmentally advanced buildings and significant public spaces, including mixed-use districts such as Denver Union Station, Millennium Park, Bronzeville Lakefront, and countless other urban masterpieces. To learn more, please visit www.som.com

