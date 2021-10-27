CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION CAPS OFF RAISING OVER $3.5M FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH PHYSICAL CHALLENGES AT THE CAF COMMUNITY WEEKEND

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

– Starting October, 15th and carrying through last weekend, The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) finished a full line-up of fundraising events including the Million Dollar Challenge, presented by Sully Entertainment Group seven-day California coastal ride raising over $2.2M, the Community Challenge powered by Strava -featuring the Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge raising $1.3M, and the EōS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon raising $70,000. Across these three fundraising events, CAF had nearly 1,000 supporters raising funds to help increase opportunities for people with physical challenges in sports and physical fitness.

“We had a tremendous turn-out this past weekend to see our mission in action and help support our future. We are very appreciative of our incredible fundraisers, global partners, sponsors, athletes and volunteers who make it possible for even more challenged athletes to gain access to sports,” said Kristine Entwistle, Associate Executive Director.

In its all-new location of Mission Bay, the Aspen Medical Products San Diego Triathlon Challenge weekend featured an extraordinary series of events that bring together supporters, spectators, volunteers and athletes to support athletes with physical challenges. The annual event showcases the inspirational athletic spirit of challenged athletes competing side-by-side with able-bodied athletes and celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community and change perceptions of what people with permanent physical disabilities can accomplish.

Highlights of this weekend include the Kids Stretch and Kids Run led out this year by Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and CAF grant recipient Landis Sims, the Celebration of Abilities Award program, a full schedule of adaptive sports clinics and the attendance of over 20 Paralympians back from competition in Tokyo. Funds raised from these events directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics. CAF believes that involvement in sports at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence, and enhances one’s quality of life and these inclusive events showcase how we are all stronger through sport.

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include:

Strava, Aspen Medical Products, EöS Fitness, Nike, Össur, 100%, Toyota, Headsweats, XTERRA Wetsuits, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Lusardi Construction Company, Smoothie King, Tech Sgt. Jack Kushner Foundation, Sully Entertainment Group, LLC, Bahia Resort Hotel, LAZ Parking, SKLZ, Ashworth Awards, Wild Wing Café, T-Mobile Accessibility, The UPS Store, SDG&E, Union Bank, Montana Mex, San Diego Union-Tribune, SockGuy, ZYM, N’Spire Happiness, Inspired Performance Institute, Independent Trading, Co., GU, GRIT Freedom Chair, Freemotion Fitness, Paul Mitchell, The San Diego Foundation, CREDO, Wattie Ink, San Diego Padres, Access Trax, Hanger Clinic, Race Guards, Cavignac & Associates.

Media Assets: Images and B-Roll Video

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/ or call 858-866-0959.





