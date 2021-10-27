Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Report 2021: Revenue was $457.14 Billion in 2020 is Expected to Expand to $517.26 Billion in 2021 at a Growth Rate of 13.3%

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue was $457.14 billion in 2020, and it is expected to expand to $517.26 billion in 2021 at a growth rate of 13.3%.

This study focuses on the global waste recycling and circular economy market across the following market segments: municipal solid waste (MSW), industrial waste, hazardous waste, WEEE, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and plastic packaging waste. The study examines sorting and the process of turning waste into valuable resources for a more sustainable future while creating new business opportunities for market participants.

Growth is mainly attributed to stringent regulations for waste reuse and recycling, the greater circulation of materials, and limited waste volumes directed to landfills, driven by accelerating digitalization, decarbonization, increased efficiency, and cost optimization.

Opportunities for a sustainable waste recycling market vary by region, with Europe and North America reaching high levels of waste collection, sorting, reuse, and recycling.

Important investment areas and top trends in 2021 include AI-based smart sorting, emerging solutions for the recycling of cardboard and paper packaging waste, the digital sustainability of supply chains, circular economies for used oil recycling, the building as material banks (BAMBs) concept, chemical recycling of plastic waste, decarbonization, and circular economies for IT asset disposal (ITAD).

2021 is defined by a continued market reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, implying that recycling facilities are still adjusting to market fluctuations. Digitalization and decarbonization will gain momentum and companies will strive to achieve sustainability goals and will continue to focus on innovative technologies.



The market is pushing for a further reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and it is exploring every opportunity to get emissions to net zero and net negative. It is also integrating new business models and changing carbon-intensive enterprises into circular carbon businesses.

Digital technologies and smart solutions for waste management are firmly established in the market; however, only highly connected and fully integrated systems with the ability to effectively transform data into valuable information will drive the integrated digital transformation of the waste industry and move it closer to a sustainable and circular economy.

Circular supply chains are gaining momentum, along with a growing focus on material and product circularity, which impacts new production models that close the loop on material sourcing and drive cross-industry collaboration and the increased efficiency of reuse, recycling, and repurposing (these trends will be supported by the incorporation of advanced technologies).



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the material stream of waste volumes (for example, an increase in the generation of organic waste and packaging waste, especially paper, cardboard, single-use plastic, and WEEE), impacting entire supply chains and production cycles.

The growing generation of pandemic waste, especially personal protective equipment waste, such as face masks, plastic face shields, rubber gloves, and safety uniforms, and biohazardous waste from medical facilities has resulted in increased demand for special measures necessary to handle potentially contaminated waste.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the current market status?

What challenges is the market facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

What does the revenue forecast look like?

What are the regional predictions?

What are the key market predictions and growth opportunities for 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

2. The Strategic Imperative

3. Key Revenue Trends, 2021

4. Key Predictions for 2021

Prediction 1 - Rapid Growth of Smart Sorting

Prediction 2 - Acceleration of the Recycling of Cardboard and Paper Packaging Waste

Prediction 3 - Cross-industry Material Sourcing (Driven by the Digital Sustainability of Supply Chains)

Prediction 4 - Increasing Adoption of Used Oil Recycling

Prediction 5 - Increasing the Value of Recovered Materials through Building as Material Banks (BAMBs)

Prediction 6 - Creating Value for Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Waste through Chemical Recycling

Prediction 7 - Decarbonization and Net Negative Emissions (Driven by the Circular Economy Concept)

Prediction 8 - Growth of the Circular Economy of IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) Services

5. Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Municipal Solid Waste Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Market

6. Industrial Waste Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Industrial Waste Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Industrial Waste Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the Industrial Waste Recycling Market

7. Hazardous Waste Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Hazardous Waste Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Hazardous Waste Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the Hazardous Waste Recycling Market

8. WEEE Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - WEEE Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - WEEE Composition Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - WEEE Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the WEEE Recycling Market

Use-Case - Microsoft Circular Centers to Repurpose and Recycle WEEE

9. C&D Waste Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - C&D Waste Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - C&D Waste Composition Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - C&D Waste Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the C&D Waste Recycling Market

10. Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market Segment Outlook 2021

2021 Market Snapshot - Plastic Packaging Waste Volume Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market Revenue Forecast

2021 Market Snapshot - Regional Highlights of the Plastic Packaging Waste Recycling Market

11. Regional Predictions, 2021

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Reverse Logistics for Circular Economies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud-based Enterprise Solutions for Waste Management Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Robotics and 3D Printing for Zero-waste Manufacturing and Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n65te3