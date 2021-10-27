Consumer Healthcare Market size worth $ 6,65,372.71 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 8.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Consumer Healthcare Market ” By Type (OTC Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements), By Application (Retail, Online, and Hospitals), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Consumer Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 3,32,391.42 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6,65,372.71 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=54845

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Consumer Healthcare Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Consumer Healthcare Market Overview

The growth of the market is mainly accounted for by shifting demand towards self-medication and OTC products. Consumer healthcare products do not require a written prescription by healthcare professionals and can be purchased directly from a drug store. For instance, consumers with minor gastrointestinal disorders use gastrointestinal medications such as laxatives, antidiarrheal, and digestives. For instance, according to Consumer Healthcare Products Association, on average, U.S. households spend about USD 338 per year on OTC products. The growing geriatric population which is more susceptible to contracting diseases is another factor that is supporting the growth of the global consumer healthcare market. Moreover, the growing popularity of over-the-counter products among aged people is further supporting the growth of the market.

The market growth is mainly hampered due to the presence of counterfeit products that contain no active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), an incorrect amount of API, an inferior-quality API, or a wrong API & contaminant. However, the various government of different countries is taking various initiatives in order to stop manufacturing and trafficking counterfeit consumer healthcare products, which is paving the path for the growth of trusted and reliable consumer healthcare products. Growing costs of healthcare are a crucial element that can provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the consumer healthcare market, as consumers are urged to eschew prescription treatments for lower-priced alternatives. Shifting trends from traditional to online shopping platforms can offer an attractive growth opportunity for the market players that are operating in the consumer healthcare market. Online websites such as healthkart.com, vitacost.com, MedlinePlus, PharmEasy, and vivavitamins.com offer a wide variety of vitamin health products, protein shakes, and supplements online.

Key Developments in Consumer Healthcare Market

GSK Consumer Healthcare has launched a new Advil Dual Action, an exclusive formula that combines two of the most powerful pain-fighting ingredients: ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

Abbott introduced Duphalac Bears are fruit-flavored gummy bears that improve children’s digestive health and help them enjoy healthy lives.

The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Sanofi SA, Merck & Co., and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Consumer Healthcare Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Consumer Healthcare Market, By Type OTC Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements







Consumer Healthcare Market, By Application Retail Online Hospitals







Consumer Healthcare Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Middleware Market By Type (Communication, Platform, and Integration), By Application (Clinical, Financial, and Operational and Administrative), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, and Clinical Laboratories), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare IT Solutions Market By Payer Solutions (Pharmacy Audit and Analysis System, Claims Management Solutions, Fraud Management Solutions, Member Eligibility Management Solutions, and Others), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market By Component (Provider Network Management Software and Provider Network Management Services), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Home Healthcare Market By Type (Devices, Software, And Services), By Component (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, and Mobility Assist), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Consumer Healthcare Companies improving consumer lives pole to pole

Visualize Consumer Healthcare Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.