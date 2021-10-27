WPUR – WaterPure International Inc. Announces Continuation Of Clean Water Operations

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company continues in the operation of its clean water business.

The company has recently updated its public disclosures with OTC Markets.

The company also initiated operations earlier this year with the development of a well to service a dairy operation in Kenya.

The company expects to make a water related intellectual property acquisition prior to the end of the year.

Next week, the company will launch a new website and present more detail on the company’s refreshed operations.

