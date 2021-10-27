Worldwide Household Insecticide Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Insecticide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the household insecticide market and it is poised to grow by $4.95 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on the household insecticide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases and the expansion of retail landscape.



The household insecticide market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The household insecticide market is segmented as below:

By Product

Sprays

Vaporizers

Mosquito coils

Baits

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline distribution channel

Online distribution channel

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations as one of the prime reasons driving the household insecticide market growth during the next few years.



The report on household insecticide market covers the following areas:

Household insecticide market sizing

Household insecticide market forecast

Household insecticide market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household insecticide market vendors that include Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Also, the household insecticide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dabur India Ltd.

Enesis Group

FMC Corp.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

10. Appendix

